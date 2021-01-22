Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Kasen Turner, 37, of Buffalo, New York, and Vincent McCabe, 40, of Lockton, New York, after they allegedly evaded law enforcement during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59, north of Lufkin Thursday, according to a press release.
At around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped a 2020 Chevrolet passenger car for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver, Turner, fled from troopers on foot. The passenger, McCabe, sped away from the stop in the Chevrolet and picked up Turner a short time later.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.