Someone stole a $500 Toro lawnmower from a business in the 500 block of Brentwood Drive. Police also listed “thieving tools” in a backpack valued at $50 as a part of the case.
Someone found a bullet hole in their window, but said they believe it was an accident because people in their neighborhood in the 500 block of Aldredge Circle are always shooting guns.
A woman reported being assaulted around noon Wednesday.
Another woman reported being assaulted around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Angelina County sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible assault. Both parties were contacted and separated for the night.
A woman in the 1300 block of Myrna Avenue reported online harassment around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman said people she knew removed things from her home in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 69 north, including her wallet, while she was away.
A woman said someone broke into her home in the 200 block of Connie Lane through the front window and stole several items.
A woman said someone stole a couple of packages out of her mailbox in the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south.
A deputy spoke to a woman who said her ex-husband didn’t return their child to her.
Animal Control spoke with a man about a skunk he caught in a trap he’d placed near his chicken pens in the 300 block of Bates Road.
An assault occurred between two men over a dog in the 300 block of Generic Lane.
Animal control responded to the ER to check on a dog-bite victim. The complainant said a dog ran out to the roadway and bit their sister.
A deputy found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road in the 8800 block of state Highway 103 east. The vehicle was unoccupied and the front driver’s side window was broken. The deputy released the vehicle to a family member of the registered owner.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Marcus Servin, 23, of Lufkin, on warrants for burglary of a habitation, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and having no driver’s license.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Noelle Jeanette Thomas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of theft of less than $2,500 of property and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Stewart Buchanan, age unavailable, of Goodrich, on an Angelina County warrant for criminal mischief.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Kenneth Brent Sandel, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, failure to display driver’s license, no insurance and no seat belt; Cody Bryson Cosby, age unavailable, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated; Frank Robinson Jr., 39, of Dalhart, warrant from Austin for parole violation; and Andres Lara, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
