Lufkin police arrested Christopher Blackburn, 37, of Lufkin, after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife and stole her wallet outside Jennings Station around 4:55 p.m. Sunday, according to a media report.
The ex-girlfriend reportedly gave him a ride to the bus station and bought him a bus ticket. Once they arrived at the station, Blackburn changed his mind about getting on a bus and a disturbance took place which led to the robbery, the report states. Officers found Blackburn a short time later and took him into custody.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.