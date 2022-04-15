Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a report of a verbal disturbance in the 23000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies arrested a man after a report of an assault around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 12:53 am
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
