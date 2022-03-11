Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a report of suspicious activity on John Kolb Road around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported harassment in the 900 block of Morris Road around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 4:08 am
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
