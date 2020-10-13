Lufkin police arrested Richard Reed, 68, of Lufkin, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a woman in the hip following an argument outside an RV in the 600 block of North John Redditt Drive around midnight Monday, according to a police report.
A witness said the two had been “drinking and arguing all night.” The victim, Theresa Spears, 53, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Her wound is not life-threatening.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.