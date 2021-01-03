Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Herman Tanner, age unavailable, of Kingwood, on Friday after a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of 432 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a .40-caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Herman Tanner, age unavailable, of Kingwood, on Friday after a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of 432 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a .40-caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingwood man Friday after allegedly finding a large amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle while they responded to a report of a burglary in progress, according to a post from Sgt. K. Wilson on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Charles Herman Tanner, age unavailable, was charged with possession of more than 400 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest, search or transport. He was released Saturday after posting $19,000 bond.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.