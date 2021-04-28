LDN Police Reports

A customer attempted to pass a fake $50 bill in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Someone reported debit card fraud in the 3200 block of Kramer Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

