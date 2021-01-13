Lufkin police arrested Amy Anderson, 39, of Colmesneil, after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Leslie Lane during which officers served her with 14 warrants and recovered Xanax and heroin around 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Police arrested Erik Jones, 42, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication after a report that he was rolling around in a puddle in the middle of Raguet Street at 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.
