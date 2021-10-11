Lufkin police responded to a call of a driver who was reportedly unresponsive at a red light around 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue, according to a police report.
Officers arrested Daniel L. Jensen, 56, of Huntington, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood/alcohol content above .15 after allegedly finding him at the light in a gray 2005 Chevrolet.
