An ex-boyfriend damaged the door to his former girlfriend’s residence in the 600 block of West Frank Ave at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in an attempt to talk to her about their relationship.
A black, 2011 BMW was damaged in the 200 block of Ford Street sometime early Saturday morning.
Someone took Kook cigarettes valued at $13.90 around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Saturday or early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Abel Castillo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication; Hector Manuel Madera, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated; and Denver Blake Hathorn, 27, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication and on warrants for public intoxication and parole violation.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Marco Antonio Ramos, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of making terroristic threats against a public servant.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raul Delacruz Jr., 30, of Lufkin, on a charge of resisting search or arrest and for warrants on three counts of no driver’s license and four counts of the possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as of 11:16 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.