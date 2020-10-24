LDN Police Reports

Someone stole a man’s card information when he pumped gas in the 800 block of Kurth Drive at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Someone burglarized a storage unit in the 1500 block of East Denman Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

