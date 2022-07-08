The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Ruben Luna Rodriguez, 32, of Lufkin, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Dominique Dewayne Daniels, 31, of Humble, warrant for robbery; and Mikayla Burch, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
If you know of something we're not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
