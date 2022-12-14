The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Devante Lakeith Hulett, 28, of Lufkin, evading arrest/detention and warrants for assault of a public servant, criminal mischief, public intoxication, failure to identify (after arrest), two counts of possession of drugs and failure to identify (when detained); Jefferson Lefate Bates, 47, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with/fabricating evidence with intent to impair and a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; and Fabian Lopez, 35, of Lufkin, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance, interfering with public duties, failure to identify fugitive from justice and warrants for failure to drive in a single lane, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying expired license plates and no insurance.
