A home burglary in the 1500 block of Russell Avenue resulted in gunfire at 1:48 a.m. Saturday.
A homeowner caught thieves breaking in and fired one shot at them, according to a police report. The burglars got away with an Element Television valued at $150. Police also listed a door and window that were damaged by burglars, a Puma Knife valued at $30 and a case of knives valued $100 in relation to this incident.
Two men suffered knife wounds at a home in the 200 block of Paul Avenue at 11:43 p.m. Friday. The incident began as a disturbance between two neighbors that turned into a fight where both subjects were cut, but the injuries were not life threatening. Police said there were conflicting stories and no arrest was made. The incident is being investigated by detectives.
There was an assault by contact at 1:13 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Bynum Street.
A woman reported her brother stole the keys to her Kia around 1:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Springwood Circle.
Someone in the 500 block of Marion Street had two trash cans from the city, valued at $500, stolen around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Boot Barn reported a theft had occurred sometime that day at 5:44 p.m. Friday.
A Lufkin Police officer observed an accident only involving a white 1997 Chevrolet in the 100 block of East Laurel Avenue at 9:04 p.m. Friday. The officer found five pills in a bottle, methamphetamine, marijuana, a lighter, a glass pipe, a black bag and Alprazolam in the vehicle.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Mikayla Burch, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of harassment of a public servant and public intoxication and on a warrant for the failure to identify when detained; Chelsea Rashaan Calvin, 26, of Lufkin, on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear, two counts of bond surrender for the theft of property between $100 and $750, the theft of property between $100 and $750, two counts for the display of expired license plates, speeding, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, assault family violence and failure to appear; and Katharyn Hoot, age unavailable, of Corrigan, on a warrant for the possession of a controlled substance.
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Izrael Damian Lopez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for no driver's license and on warrants for three counts of no driver's license, four counts of having no liability insurance, displaying of expired license plates and possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Christopher O’Neal Hunt Jr., 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, on warrants for three counts of possession of marijuana and on one count of bail jumping; and Preston Lee Hayes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for intentionally injuring a child, elderly or disabled person.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 5:25 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.