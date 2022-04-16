The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: April Ochoa, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Kurtina Leatrice Davis, 42, of Beaumont, forgery of a financial instrument on elderly and a warrant for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Jakyren Talon Sanford, 18, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity; Dustin Wayne Scroggins, 27, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive/provide false information and warrants for four counts of public intoxication, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; Brandon Singleton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Daryl Jamar Lee, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Christopher Blake Hutto, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury.
