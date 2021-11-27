The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Wednesday.
———
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 27, 2021 @ 6:36 am
The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Wednesday.
———
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.