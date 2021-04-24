Lufkin police arrested Darione Alexander, 36, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest after officers received a report of a man “walking around who looked like a zombie” in the 200 block of South End Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a media report.
Officers found Alexander and asked his name but he was unable to speak more than a few words. He was also unsteady on his feet and appeared intoxicated, the report states. A family member arrived and told officers Alexander was most likely high on PCP because he likes to smoke it.
