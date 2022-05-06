The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Laketha Shonte Dixon, 41, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Max Roneall Blackshire, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for three counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Jataurious Jaquan Mallard, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of causing bodily injury; Samantha Alexa Castellanos, 23, of Lufkin, aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport; and Gabriel Edward Farmer, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a vehicle while engaging in criminal activity.
