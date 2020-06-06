Deputies responded to a disturbance call that turned physical in the 100 block of Atoyac Avenue involving two cousins arguing about a toaster oven. A computer check revealed one of the individuals involved and another person on the premises had warrants.
Lufkin police arrested Francisco Guerra, 44, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a report of a man being chased with a knife or metal object around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find the man, but they knew of a man at the apartment complex who was known to carry a machete, according to a police report.
As officers approached the apartment, they found Guerra hiding in the bed of a truck with a short machete and claw hammer in his waistband, the report stated. Officers also found an “L” shaped piece of metal on the ground near the truck where Guerra was found.
The victim told officers the L-shaped metal was what he had been chased with, the report stated.
Guerra was arrested and taken to jail.
A woman broke a window at a home in the 800 block of Hoo Hoo Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Someone in the 100 block of Terry Street said shots were fired. Deputies found a vehicle parked in the roadway, but the registered owner told them he sold the vehicle five years ago. The vehicle was towed for being abandoned in the roadway, and the license plates were removed and placed into evidence.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Kendrick Jerard Hadnot, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and dog at large; and Michael Webb McNeely, 17, of Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Braden Riley Rains, 17, of Huntington, unlawfully carrying a weapon; Deborah Ann Wells, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for assault, assault causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency call; and Rebecca Joann Miller, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving damage to a vehicle.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Larry Charles McGathon, 60, of Diboll, on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
