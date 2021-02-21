The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: James Cody Stanley, age unavailable, of Pollok, possession of drug paraphernalia; Misty Nichole Ballard, 36, of Corrigan, criminal trespass; Ashley Dawn Lewis, 36, of Nacogdoches, warrant for probation violation for endangering a child/criminal negligence; Travis Frederick Strange, 39, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated (third or more), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Damien Jewa Amie, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for motion to revoke probation for harassment of a public servant, running a stop sign, driving while license invalid, no driver’s license, no insurance, parking/standing/stopping in a prohibited area and five counts of failure to appear; and James Henry Rogers, 60, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated (blood/alcohol concentration higher than .15).
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Keith Jones, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on Saturday on a charge of Class C assault/family violence by threat.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 230 inmates as of 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
