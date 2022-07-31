Lufkin police arrested a man on a charge of public intoxication after a call about his behavior in the 300 block of North Timberland Drive around 1 p.m. Friday. After being arrested, Armando Arellano Rodriguez, 23, of Lufkin, was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of PCP, according to a police report. He also had a warrant for unlawfully carrying weapons.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.