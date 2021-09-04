LDN Police Reports

Someone reported criminal trespass in the 300 block of Church Street around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

Someone found a BB pistol in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

