LDN Police Reports

Someone stole three TVs and a makeup bag in a home burglary in the 1400 block of Ginn Way around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Someone stole a cellphone in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive at 5 a.m. Thursday.

