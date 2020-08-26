Someone reported forgery in the 8200 block of state Highway 103 east around 2 p.m. Monday.
Someone made an animal complaint in the 200 block of Myria Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 7:35 am
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
