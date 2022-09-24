The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Jason Ryan Boykin, 43, of Huntington, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Tony Ben Eddis Hickman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault by contact/family violence; Shavon Nicole Evans, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; Ollie Vanetta Hatch, 53, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury and a warrant for criminal trespass; Suzanne Elizabeth White, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication; and Sonia Siboney Garcia-Salaiz, age unavailable, of Diboll, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
