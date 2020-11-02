A Lufkin man who was charged with burglary of a building and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana in the 1200 block of Atkinson Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday had previously been arrested on a charge of evading officers in his vehicle after a traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Timberland Drive, according to a Lufkin police report.
Police charged Chad J. Galloway, 29, with stealing a $1,000 Samsung TV, a $260 PlayStation 4, a $50 PlayStation 2, a $60 PlayStation 1, a $50 Nintendo gaming system and a $120 Madden 2021 PlayStation 2 game, according to a police report. He had been arrested on the evading arrest/detention with a vehicle charge approximately four hours earlier, the report states.
