The Lufkin Daily News and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Jason Darnell Banks Whitley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for disorderly conduct/language; Lane Michael Sones, 22, of Lufkin, cruelty to non-livestock animals and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and Billy Wayne Dyson, age unavailable, of Hudson, unlawful restraint.
