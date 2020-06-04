Complainants on U.S. Highway 69 north reported their vehicle was stolen. Authorities located the vehicle in Cherokee County and after a short pursuit, the subject fled on foot. The subject was later located, taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail.
A deputy patrolling the area around FM 844 observed two men herding cattle in the roadway. The men said they contacted the owner, who believes someone opened his gate.
An automotive shop in the 1500 block of Atkinson Drive reported a vehicle was stolen.
Someone on state Highway 147 reported someone they knew pulled a gun on their family. The incident occurred at a residence inside the city limits of Zavalla, so the case was forwarded to the Zavalla Police Department.
A woman in the 100 block of Hoshall Garden Road reported someone broke the windows and tail lights on her vehicle.
A man in the 1200 block of Ray Street reported being assaulted.
A woman in the 2300 block of Old Mill Road reported being harassed.
A man in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue reported being assaulted by his roommate.
A woman in the 1100 block of Rushwood Drive reported being assaulted by a family member.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Francisco Barrios Guerra, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication and on warrants for public intoxication and inhumane treatment; and Jordan Caleb Smith, 25, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kila Leann Janes, age unavailable, of Burke, on a warrant for possession of marijuana; and Garland Lee Knighton Jr., age unavailable, of Corrigan, on a warrant for theft of property.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Dequan Sanford, 25, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle; Eric Sean Carr, 19, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity; Ladarrell Demtric Jefferson, 28, Shreveport, Louisiana, on a charge of a criminal trespass, evading arrests or detention, engaging in organized criminal activity and forgery financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 209inmates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
