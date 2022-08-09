Hudson Fire Department Search and Rescue assisted the Houston County Search and Rescue Team and the Houston County Sheriff's Office with a missing persons search in the Davy Crockett National Forest around 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Hudson Fire Department Search and Rescue.
K-9 Ace along with his handler Chris Molandes and Flanker Ricky Rodriguez found the missing subjects around 8:15 a.m.
