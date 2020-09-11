Lufkin police arrested Kytoski King, 36, of Lufkin, on a charge of DWI around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after he allegedly fell asleep in his vehicle in the Burger King drive-thru, according to a police report.
King awoke, pulled forward to get his food and allegedly put an empty beer bottle in a restaurant trash can before pulling away, the report states.
