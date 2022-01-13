The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69, about 300 feet south of Lazybrook Drive near Huntington Wednesday, according to a press release.
Around 3:45 p.m., a 2008 Toyota passenger car was traveling north, followed by a 2009 Ford passenger car, both traveling in the inside lane. The Toyota slowed to make a left turn into a private drive and the Ford failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the Toyota, which then caused the Toyota to strike a 2009 Dodge passenger car, which was traveling north in the outside lane, the release states.
