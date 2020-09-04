Lufkin police arrested Roy Smith, 40, of Lufkin, on drug charges after a call of a man sleeping in a running vehicle with the door open in the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers allegedly found a baggie in his vehicle that contained methamphetamine, according to a police report.
Police arrested Ivy Wilson, 55, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance after a call about a woman allegedly passed out in her running vehicle at a convenience store in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
