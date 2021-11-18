The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two juvenile runaways who were last seen at their home Saturday in the 3400 block of Nerren Avenue, according to a press release by city communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The juveniles, Haylee “Noah” Szabo, 14, and Angelique “Alex” Stasney, 15, who were both born female but identify as male, were last seen around 7:35 a.m. Saturday by Szabo’s mother, who also has guardianship over Stasney, the press release states.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.