An Humble man was arrested on charges of evading arrest, traffic violations and a warrant after a minor accident in the 400 block of South Bynum Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a Lufkin police report.
Lazarion Indez Deckard, 34, was driving a silver 2003 Buick Century when the accident occurred. He was charged with no insurance, no driver’s license, failure to control speed (accident), possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and evading arrest with previous conviction and had a warrant for driving while intoxicated (second).
