Deputies arrested David Porras, 51, on a charge of possession of marijuana after someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot in on FM 842. Deputies made contact with both occupants in the vehicle and arrested Porras.
A deputy found a small fanny pack containing narcotics in the parking lot in front of a church on FM 842. All evidence was placed into lock-up.
Juan Jose Mijares, 34, was arrested on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated after a deputy saw Mijares cross over the solid white line onto the shoulder in his vehicle more than once.
A woman from the 300 block of R.L. Smith Road was admitted to a hospital emergency room. Deputies spoke to her about a possible disturbance that occurred earlier at the residence. She told them it was a verbal disturbance and that she tripped over the baby gate.
Jose Luis Hernandez Jr., 47, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person after he surrendered himself to the sheriff’s office.
George Orin Wilcox Jr., 30, was arrested on a charge of failure to identify/giving false information, unsecured by seatbelt and no driver’s license after a deputy patrolling the area around the 4700 block of FM 2021 saw a driver not wearing a seatbelt.
Michael Slocum, 33, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and illegal dumping/littering after a deputy saw a driver throw a large bottle from his vehicle.
Kory Nicholas Otteson, 41, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after deputies responded to several calls regarding a man standing in the road near the 100 block of Quarles Road yelling and swinging his arms.
Sean Davin Rowen, 20, was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury after deputies responded to a residence in the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 69 north.
Deputies responded to a report of a large gathering and multiple vehicles blocking the roadway in the 300 block of Shaw. The gathering was dispersed and two vehicles remained unclaimed in the roadway after 45 minutes of directing traffic. The vehicles were towed.
Manuel Angel Soto, 23, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a deputy made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South John Redditt Drive.
Micah Elliot King, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while licensed invalid and failure to signal required distance between turning.
Justin Lee Hickman, 38, was arrested on charges of theft of service, expired driver’s license, two counts of expired registration and four counts of no driver’s license.
Lurina Ann Cobb, 50, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated female in a parking lot on state Highway 103 east.
Falen Diane Mae Mangum, 27, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jesse Julius Pennington Jr., 38, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault family violence; and Julia Shawentay Goodwin, 39, on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Wayne Hudson, age unavailable, of Huntington, on a warrant for driving while license invalid.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Ella Makenzy Warfel, age unavailable, of Houston, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Caleb Girdler, 19, of Lufkin, on charges of no seat belt, and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for theft and two counts of burglary of a building.
The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as of 7 p.m. Monday.
