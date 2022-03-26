Lufkin police arrested AJ L. Bennefield, 32, of Diboll, after finding him in possession of stolen mail after responding to a call of criminal mischief in progress around 9 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Susan Street, according to a police report.
Police also charged Bennefield with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
