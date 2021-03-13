Lufkin police arrested Anthony Blake, 23, of Lufkin, after he allegedly threw a gun into the woods so officers would not catch him with it in the 1600 block of Wood Avenue at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were responding to a disturbance call involving Blake, who was allegedly trying to fight two men and making threats toward them, the report states. He was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence for throwing the gun into the woods and unlawful carry of a weapon. He also had a warrant, the report states.
