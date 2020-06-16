A man in the 300 block of Jonesville Cemetery Road said a post of a dog that was found resembles his dog that was stolen about four months ago. He said he contacted the person, and they would not provide any details on the whereabouts of the dog.
———
A man in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue reported hearing shots fired.
———
Angelique Rodriguez, 21, was arrested after she was allegedly caught not scanning all her items at Walmart.
———
A man in the 1500 block of Wheeler Drive said someone he knew possibly poisoned his dog. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
———
Someone in the 1300 block of Evans Gann Road said someone broke into their locked vehicle and stole a firearm.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Larry Frank Caddenhead, 44, of Spring, criminal trespassing; and Gary Bradley, age unavailable, of Longview, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Dillon J. Coleman, 45, of Alice, driving while intoxicated; Richard Leeroy Gilbert III, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Stephen Lynn Powell, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrants for assault of family/household member impeding breath or circulation.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 213 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
