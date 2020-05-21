A woman was arrested for public intoxication after someone reported a woman walking nude in the 2400 block of FM 2251.
When the responding deputy arrived on scene he found Pamela M. Higgs, 38, sweating profusely, but clothed, and uncooperative when she was questioned. The deputy believed she was under the influence due to her erratic behavior and took her into custody for public intoxication.
A debit card was stolen in the 2000 block of South John Redditt Drive on Tuesday.
Two women were caught swapping price tags at Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.
A woman in the 900 block of South Second Street reported she was assaulted by her husband.
A woman in the 3400 block of Edwards Street reported that she was being harassed by her ex.
A man in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive reported a rental scam on Tuesday evening.
A man on FM 328 reported that a juvenile in his care ran away from home around 2 a.m. Tuesday. As the deputy was speaking with the man, the man received a text from the juvenile and she said she was returning home.
A man is now dealing with a damaged home and looking for stolen furniture after a couple moved into his fully furnished residence in the 8300 block of U.S. Highway 69 north on Tuesday. The couple had only paid the security deposit to rent the residence but were expected to pay rent as well, the man told a deputy.
He confronted the couple and they said they weren’t able to pay rent so he asked them to leave. They did leave, but damaged the inside of the residence and took the furniture, the man said.
A man in the 600 block of Bar B Q Road reported a family member on the property threatened him at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Candice Jean Hudspeth, 48, was arrested in the 3200 block of Fuller Springs Drive after deputies responded to a verbal disturbance between family members. A deputy ran a computer check on the parties involved and Hudspeth had a warrant for a silent abusive call to 911.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Melissa Tang, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for giving a false report to a police officer or law enforcement employee; and Roderick Demond Hale, 43, of Lufkin, for the possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for the burglary of a building.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
