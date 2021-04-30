The Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Sean Rayburn Hawthorne, age unavailable, of Diboll, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance; Shirley Gammons Young, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; Christopher McGowan, 17, address unavailable, assault causing bodily injury to a family member; Sara Harbison, age and address unavailable, public intoxication; Colton William Rinks, age unavailable, of Yantis, criminal trespass; Essence Nicole Washington, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft less than $20; Hasane Altereke Bledsoe, 25, Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and warrants for burglary of building and robbery threat; and Amanuel Clenzellxai Fessehai, 34, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
