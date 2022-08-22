A Lufkin man fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop in the 2700 block of Raguet Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a Lufkin police report.
An officer reportedly saw someone run a red light and tried to made a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Raymond M. Burton, 38, fled from officers in the vehicle before running away on foot once the vehicle came to a stop, the report states.
