A man in the 400 block of Oak Avenue said his vehicle was shot at by three men around 2 a.m. The man said he had no contact with them, did not know them and that they just started shooting at his vehicle. He was not injured in the incident, and officers found two bullet holes in his vehicle and recovered shell casings from the street.
A man said his ex-girlfiend pepper sprayed him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s child after a disturbance.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.