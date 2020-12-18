The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Jimmy J. Jimenez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and assault of family/household member while impeding breath/circulation; and JaCourtney Deanglo Fowler, 40, of Beaumont, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and warrant for disorderly conduct-fighting.
