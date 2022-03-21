Lufkin police arrested Mark Anthony Lane, 32, of Lufkin, after he drove away from officers attempting to stop his “suspicious” vehicle before eventually stopping around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Timberland Drive, according to a police report.
Lane resisted arrest and was in possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, the report states. He also was charged with no insurance, criminal mischief causing $750-$2,500 in damages and a warrant for no driver’s license.
