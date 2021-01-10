Titan S. Williams, 20, was arrested following a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Denman Avenue. A Lufkin Police officer found a Ruger LCP Pistol that had previously been reported stolen and five rounds of ammunition. In addition, Williams had a warrant for the possession of drug paraphernalia.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.