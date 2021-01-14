Lufkin police arrested Jason Brightwell, 28, of Lufkin, after he allegedly fled from officers in a vehicle reported stolen from Smith County in the 4200 block of North Medford Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers initially were called to assist another agency locate the vehicle. A short time later, an officer came upon the vehicle on FM 2021 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Brightwell allegedly refused to stop. He then led officers on a nine-minute high-speed pursuit, the report states.
