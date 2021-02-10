Burglars allegedly broke into three vehicles and stole $3,000 worth of power tools and also a stereo and speakers from a boat at Real Graphics Saturday night. If you recognize the suspects, call the Lufkin Police Department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Christopher Dashawn Montoya, 26, of Woodville, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm Monday, according to a press release from United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.