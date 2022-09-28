The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Miguel Santiago Gonzalez, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious mental/bodily injury; Darrious Dijon Winters, 34, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence and a warrant for an accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200; and Katrina Rose-Ann Allen, 37, of Opelousas, Louisiana, criminal trespass.
