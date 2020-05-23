Someone the victim knows stole electronics and a gun with a total value between $100 and $750 from their apartment in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Someone stole an iPad and a laptop computer from a home in the 1500 block of Bluebonnet Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Someone stole electronics from a home in the 900 block of Russell Avenue between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday.
Lufkin police arrested Gary Hill, 46, of Lufkin, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia after they allegedly found him with a crack pipe at 7 Star Grocery around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Someone damaged a garage door at a house in the 1000 block of Duren Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Devante Lakeith Hulett, 25, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Damarcus Davis, 39, of Nacogdoches, criminal trespass; and Tobias Breinon, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests early Friday: Arrests and charges include: Abra Nancy Nicol, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for criminal trespass, two counts of public intoxication and smoking in a city park; Richard Dwain Moore, 29, of Pollok, possession or transport of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence and warrants for no insurance, public intoxication and no driver’s license; and Marvin Greening, 49, of Lufkin, two warrants for forgery of a financial instrument.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jorge Trejo, 24, of Lufkin, on Thursday on charges of possession of less than one gram of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Christopher Lee Glassey, 20, of Zavalla, on Thursday on warrants for interfering with an emergency call, assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation and terroristic threat.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.